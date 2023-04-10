AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Succession’ continues its winning ways with latest shocker episode

todayApril 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
HBO Max

HBO’s Emmy magnet drama Succession continues to score for the network. Its most recent third episode of the fourth and final season scored 2.5 million viewers, putting it 7% higher than its season debut record of 2.3 million viewers.

Weeks later, that first episode’s viewership has ballooned to 7 million viewers, as people catch up on streaming, according to HBO.

Sunday night’s installment, “Connor’s Wedding,” saw the shocking death of a main cast member. The intrigue — and, likely, the haunting prospect of being spoiled about it — propelled the show’s viewership to new heights.

If you don’t want to be spoiled about exactly who met their fate in the third episode, definitely don’t read the Variety article about it, in which director Mark Mylod says show creator Jesse Armstrong had the major death planned since season 3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-taylor-swift,-idina-menzel-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Idina Menzel and more

Taylor Swift has been changing up the set each night on her Eras Tour, and now that she and Joe Alwyn are reportedly over, Swifties think one of those set list changes was a hint about her relationship status. According to E! News, fans realized that at her March 31 show in Arlington, Texas, she dropped the song "Invisible String," which is reportedly about Joe, in favor of “The 1,” which has her singing […]

todayApril 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%