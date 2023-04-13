Suspect arrested in Bob Lee’s death, police say fellow tech executive knew Cash App founder

AD

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Police arrested a fellow tech executive for the killing of 43-year-old Cash App founder Bob Lee, the San Francisco Police Department said on Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as Nima Momeni, 38, who appears to be the owner of an Emeryville, California-based company called Expand IT.

Momeni previously knew Lee, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.

“Mr. Momeni was taken into custody without incident in Emeryville and transported to San Francisco County jail and booked on a charge of murder,” Scott said at a briefing on Thursday. “Our investigators have been working tirelessly to make this arrest.”

Lee, an executive at cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin, was killed in the early morning hours on April 4 in the San Francisco neighborhood of Rincon Hillon, the San Francisco Police Department said last week.

He died after “apparent stab wounds,” the police said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Thursday applauded the efforts of the SFPD.

“While in some cases we do immediately have as suspect, that was not the situation here,” she said. “Mr. Lee’s killer has been identified, arrested, and now will be brought to justice.”

“He positively affected millions of people throughout his life. He had an overarching need to make technology accessible, and to help out everyone,” Bob Lee’s brother Timothy Oliver Lee said in a statement Thursday. “Bob’s dream was to make technology free and available.”

“Every day around the world, people interact with technology that Bob helped create. Bob will live on through these interactions and his dreams of improving all of our lives,” Timothy Oliver Lee’s statement continued. “As a family, we’re very thankful to the hard working Detectives at the SFPD for bringing his killer to Justice.”

London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, previously said in a statement to ABC News last week that Lee’s death marks a “horrible tragedy.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.