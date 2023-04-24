AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift is “totally fine” after cutting her hand in Houston

todayApril 24, 2023

Background
TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift fans who went to see the Eras Tour in Houston last weekend were concerned and impressed after the superstar seemingly cut her hand in the middle of her Saturday show, but continued playing and singing as though nothing was wrong. Now, Taylor is giving fans the scoop on what happened to her.

“Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta,” she tweeted.

She then continued, “PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

She posted a carousel of photos from the shows on Instagram, none of which showed her injured hand. Close-ups posted by fans online show that the cut appeared somewhat deep and was on the heel of her left hand.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

