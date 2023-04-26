AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Ted Lasso’ cast teases season 3 finale

todayApril 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Apple TV+

Ted Lasso fans, halftime is over and the second half of the third season starts Wednesday.

We’ve seen six episodes, and just six are left in this season that’s going to mark a big change in the show in some way, shape, or form. Nick Mohammed plays Nate Shelley on the show — he started in season 1 as lovable, but turned villainous season 2. So how are fans treating him in season 3?

“I wouldn’t say it’s love. I would say less hate,” he tells ABC Audio. “I feel like whereas there was a real visceral reaction to what Nate did at the end of season two and, you know, maybe rightly so, I feel like people are now a bit more kind of intrigued as to whether we’re going to see some kind of accountability or a redemption or something.”

Fans will have to continue watching to see if that happens, but Mohammed did give a little hint about what to expect as the season goes forward.

“Narratively things sort of sort of step up … heading towards the season finale,” he shares. “And, you know, whether it’s the very end, very end forever and ever, who knows? We know that there’s quite a lot of unfinished business as far as Nate’s concerned.”

Brendan Hunt, who co-created the show and plays Coach Beard, also chimed in.

“Up through episode five, it’s been some real peaks and valleys. And, you know, the show is made of peaks and valleys, much like Earth,” he says. “But things got about as low as they can ever get in five. But then in six they all go to Amsterdam and everyone seems to have gotten something they need. So going forward, let’s see if those things bear fruit.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

want-harry-styles’-couch-from-‘harry’s-house’?-an-exact-replica-will-cost-you-$5,000
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Want Harry Styles’ couch from ‘Harry’s House’? An exact replica will cost you $5,000

Erskine/Columbia Some Harry Styles fans might have looked at the cover of his Grammy-winning album Harry's House and decided they'd like to buy the blouse he's wearing. But two designers in Portland, Oregon, looked at the album cover and decided they simply had to recreate the vintage couch that's parked on the ceiling — and they did. Portland Monthly reports that Helen Louise Helfand, a woodworker, and Leland Duck, an upholsterer, often collaborate […]

todayApril 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%