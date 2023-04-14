Ted Nugent saying “adios” to the road with one final tour

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Ted Nugent is hitting the road one last time. The singer announced on social media that he’s heading out on what he calls the Adios Mofo ’23 Tour, which he says will be his last trek ever.

“This is ‘Adios Mofo.’ This is my last tour,” he says in a new video. “Now, I’ll always play music. I’ve got new records I’m gonna make. I can’t wait to unleash some of these new songs.”

He thanked all his fans for their support and insists his “musical dream will continue,” but says he will no longer tour because “a hotel room is a jail for me.” He also says his dogs won’t let him be away for even a day, noting, “the logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.”

Nugent adds, “This will be the greatest, most intense, tightest, most dynamic, outrageously fun tour of my life. But ‘Adios Mofo.'”

The tour is set to kick off July 20 in Shipshewana, Indiana, and wrap August 11 in Detroit, Michigan. A complete list of dates can be found at tednugent.com.