Thanks, TikTok: Lady Gaga has a solo radio top 10 hit for first time since 2013

todayApril 11, 2023

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Lady Gaga is back in the top 10 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart … thanks to a song that’s nearly 12 years old.

Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” originally released on her 2011 album, Born This Way, went viral on TikTok thanks to the hit Netflix series Wednesday, and now it’s a huge radio hit.

Just to remind you, the song itself isn’t actually in Wednesday — in the show, star Jenna Ortega does her now-famous dance to the 1981 song “Goo Goo Muck” by the psychobilly band The Cramps. But fans replaced that song with a sped-up version of “Blood Mary” when they recreated the dance and it took off. 

Coming full circle, the sped-up version was then used in a promo for the second season of Wednesday.

Amazingly, Gaga hasn’t had a solo top 10 on the Pop Airplay chart since November 2013 with “Applause.”  Since then, her only trip to the top 10 has been with “Rain on Me,” her collaboration with Ariana Grande, which reached number 10 in July 2020. 

Solo and with other artists, Gaga has reached the top 10 on Pop Airplay 14 times, starting with 2009’s “Let’s Dance.” Other songs that have been in the top 10 on that chart for her over the years include “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” “You and I” and “Telephone.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

