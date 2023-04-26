AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“That was a mistake”: Steven Spielberg regrets digitally disarming Feds in ‘E.T.’

todayApril 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Even a filmmaking legend can have some big-screen regrets.

That’s the takeaway from Steven Spielberg, who tells Time his decision to digitally edit out firearms from the hands of federal agents in a 20th anniversary rerelease of his classic E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial was a mistake.

Spielberg made the comments after taking the stage for a sit-down as part of the 2023 TIME100 Summit Tuesday.

The Oscar winner, who has graced the magazine six times — “Seven, I count the shark,” he joked about Jaws‘ toothy villain — looked back at his storied career.

Spielberg says of the reedit, which saw federal agents’ guns swapped out using computer graphics technology, “That was a mistake. That was a mistake. I never should have done that. Because E.T. is a product of its era. No film should be revised based on the lenses we now are, either voluntarily — or being forced to — peer through.”

He added, “I was sensitive to the fact that federal agents approached a bunch of kids with firearms exposed, and I thought I’d changed the guns to walkie-talkies.”

Spielberg expressed, “I have never should have messed with the archive of my own work. I don’t recommend anybody really do that.”

The filmmaker added, “All our movies are a kind of a signpost of where we were when we made them, what the world was like … when we got those stories out there. So I really regret having that out there.”

The same goes for a recent trend in reediting so-called “problematic” language in classic works. “It is absolutely, for me, is sacrosanct. It’s our history. It’s our culture heritage. I do not believe in censorship in that way,” he said to applause.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

john-stamos-reveals-he-got-the-olsen-twins-fired-—-and-re-hired-—-on-‘full-house’-for-crying-too-much
insert_link

Entertainment News

John Stamos reveals he got the Olsen twins fired — and re-hired — on ‘Full House’ for crying too much

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen came to fame for playing Michelle Tanner on Full House, but it almost didn't happen, thanks to their co-star John Stamos. Stamos appeared on his pal and former Fuller House co-star Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast, and while John is known as one of Hollywood's, well, good guys, he hit a wall with the twins early on. "We're doing the scene," Stamos recalled of […]

todayApril 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%