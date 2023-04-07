AD
Mike FM Music News

“The bonus bonus Jonas”: Lewis Capaldi brings Jonas Brothers out for encore at New York City show

todayApril 7, 2023

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi had three special surprises for the crowd at his show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night: the Jonas Brothers.

Billboard reports that during the encore, the Scottish singer brought out Joe, Nick and Kevin, who are in town for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live appearance. “We are Lewis Capaldi, thank you for being here with us tonight,” joked Joe.

Nick added, “We actually won a contest as Lewis Capaldi’s biggest fans to come up here and play a song for you.” The group played their 2008 song “Lovebug,” with Lewis joining in on the second verse. 

Lewis posted video from the performance on Instagram and wrote, “I can’t believe I’m now a Jonas brother,” referring to himself as “the bonus bonus jonas.”

JoBros also posted video of themselves before the show: It shows them walking on the street outside Radio City Music Hall, with Nick saying they’re going to pop in and ask if he’d left them play a song. The rest of the video shows them hanging out backstage and fans in the audience losing their minds as they join Lewis onstage.

“The great thing about NYC is you can walk a few blocks and end up playing a song with @lewiscapaldi at Radio City,” they wrote. “Thanks for having us mate!”

Lewis’ next show is April 10 in Boston.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

