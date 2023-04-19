AD
Entertainment News

“This is your last ride” — Jason Momoa’s Dante tries to break up Dom’s “family” in new ‘Fast X’ trailer

todayApril 19, 2023

Background
Universal

Late Wednesday afternoon, Universal Pictures dropped a new trailer to Fast X, the tenth movie in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

The new coming attraction further sets up the vendetta of Jason Momoa‘s Dante, whose ganster father was killed at the hands of Vin Diesel‘s gang in Fast Five.

“If you never got behind that wheel, I wouldn’t be the man I am today,” Dante growls.

The trailer also features loads of snippets of the franchise’s over-the-top action, which includes, but is not limited to, Dante blowing up the Vatican and Dom and his son driving off a dam, before racing vertically down its face.

Strict adherence to the laws of physics was never the series’ strong suit, but they’re doing something right, as the franchise has pulled in more than $6.2 billion in theaters since launching in 2001.

Fast X races into theaters May 19.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

