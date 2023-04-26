AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Three arrested for first-degree murder in Colorado rock-throwing incidents that killed 20-year-old driver

todayApril 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly throwing large landscaping rocks toward at least seven cars on Colorado roads last week, authorities said. The last of the seven incidents claimed the life of 20-year-old driver Alexa Bartell.

The suspects, all 18-year-old men, were taken into custody at their homes in Arvada overnight and are all facing charges of first-degree murder, with extreme indifference, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced. Additional charges are expected, authorities said.

It’s not clear which suspect or suspects — identified as Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak — were driving during the spree, authorities said.

Around 10:45 p.m. on April 19, Bartell was driving when someone threw a large rock through her windshield, hitting and killing her, the sheriff’s office said.

In the hour before Bartell was killed, six other cars in the area had rocks thrown at them, according to the sheriff’s office. In two of those incidents, the drivers suffered minor injuries.

Nathan Tipton, a Lyft and Uber driver, was one of the four uninjured victims.

“When I found out that this series of events actually took a young lady’s life, I feel for Alexa and her family. It put me in a bit of a shock. My wife, it really got to her,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“Nobody should lose their child for a random act. … It’s heartbreaking,” said Tipton, a dad of three.

The sheriff’s office said phone forensics and information from the public helped lead to the arrests.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

In Brief: Peri Gilpin returns as Roz for ‘Frasier’ reboot, and more

The Shark Is Broken, a stage comedy that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the classic 1975 movie Jaws, is heading to Broadway, Sonia Friedman Productions and Scott Landis announced on Tuesday. Ian Shaw -- son of the late Robert Shaw, who starred as the shark hunter Quint in the film -- wrote and stars in the production that "imagines what happened on board 'The Orca' when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Stephen Spielberg’s blockbuster." Casting for the […]

todayApril 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%