AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw’s “Standing Room Only” video will stop you in your tracks

todayApril 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Big Machine Records

Tim McGraw has released a cinematic and touching music video for his new single, “Standing Room Only.”

The clip captures Tim in the middle of a field as he delivers the song and crosses paths with several sentimental items. Toward the end, the hitmaker is centerstage as headlights shine on him, mirroring the lyrics in the bridge: “Stop judging my life by my possessions/ Start thinking about how many headlights will be in my procession.”

Of his touching single, Tim shares, “‘Standing Room Only’ caught my ear the first time I heard it because of its message. For me, this song is so positive and life affirming. It isn’t about the funeral or the procession, it’s about how we live in the here and now.”

“How do we push ourselves and in which direction do we push ourselves?” he adds. “For me, it’s a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted. Also, it’s a reminder to give back and be there for others.”

“Standing Room Only” is the lead single off Tim’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album. The song is currently in the top 30 and climbing on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

journey’s-steve-perry-featured-on-new-single-from-the-high-kings
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Journey’s Steve Perry featured on new single from The High Kings

Theo Wargo/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is featured on a new single, "The Streets of Kinsale," by the Irish folk group The High Kings. Perry first heard the song through his friendship with The Script drummer Glen Power, who wrote the tune. “I thought the song was beautiful and the more I listened to it the more fascinated I became, so I went to my home studio and started stacking […]

todayApril 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%