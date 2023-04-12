Timbaland says new Justin Timberlake album is “done”: “It’s *fun* Justin, nothing too heavy”

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Good news for Justin Timberlake fans: He has a new album coming and apparently it has the same vibe as his 2006 smash FutureSex/LoveSounds.

Justin’s longtime friend, collaborator and producer Timbaland tells Variety that he and Justin “just finished up” the singer’s new album and adds, “Everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done and it’s coming.”

Asked to describe the sound of the album, Tim revealed, “It’s fun Justin — it’s like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us.”

That album, which sold over 10 million copies, features the #1 hits “SexyBack,” “My Love” and “What Goes Around… Comes Around.”

Timbaland explains, “Music is a young sport — of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13-year-old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like FutureSex part two, so we did songs that will fit that.”

When the album does arrive, it’ll be JT’s first release since 2018’s Man of the Woods.