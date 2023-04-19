Tommy Lee insists he’s not transphobic after social media backlash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Tommy Lee is insisting he is not transphobic. According to Entertainment Weekly, the declaration came after he received backlash for sharing a 2017 OAN clip on social media in which host Liz Wheeler railed against transgender, “transracial” and “transabled” people.

After deleting the original post, the Mötley Crüe drummer took to Instagram to defend himself, writing, “I am in no way transphobic or against the LGBTQIA+ community or any f****** community,” adding, “I’m the gayest motherf***** around!”

But, he argues, “I just don’t agree with how far some things have been taken,” suggesting there are people who blind themselves “because they feel they should’ve been born blind.”

“I get being born female and identifying as male or being born male and identifying as female or whatever,” he continues, “But when [people] start identifying as babies or animals…WTF!”

And if that wasn’t enough, in the caption Lee also ranted about artificial intelligence, noting, “don’t even get me started with the AI s***… before you know it you’ll be wondering if anything in this world is real or what it seems.”