AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Tony Robbins, bongos and more: Matthew McConaughey introduces “immersive learning experience” ‘Roadtrip’

todayApril 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Matthew McConaughey, who in 2020 published his New York Times bestseller Greenlights, top-lined a marathon self-help session called The Art of Livin‘ on Monday, in which he introduced an “immersive learning experience” he calls Roadtrip: The Highway to More.

The Oscar-winning actor turned into something of a televangelist, as he began by chronicling his journey after finding fame with A Time to Kill. Seemingly famous overnight, he confessed he sought out some kind of clarity by taking a 13-mile hike to a monastery, where he unloaded all of his sins, fears and anxieties to one of the monks. McConaughey was relieved when the monk’s only response was, “Me too.”

The story was meant to show that everybody has something holding them back, and his lesson on Monday was to “work out what the hell we’re doing there, and how we get where we really wanna go.”

It was also to announce his program, which was advertised as a $3,961 package of courses, available for the low price of $397 for those who attended the virtual seminar. The price included 50 meals donated to Feeding America.

Guests including Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Marie Forleo each spoke at length, with McConaughey checking in with attendees commenting on the chat, with a laugh track sweetening the proceedings.

Oh, and he played bongos — clothed, this time. In fact, during a technical glitch, he vamped by singing a song about his headline-making 1999 naked bongo-playing arrest in Austin, Texas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-sara-bareilles,-matchbox-twenty-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Sara Bareilles, Matchbox Twenty and more

Sara Bareilles is wishing a “Happy Broadway Birthday” to her stage musical Waitress. In an Instagram post Monday, she wrote, “Today, in 2016, we opened the show that changed everything in my life. My heartbeat. My center. My lifeline. It all happened down at the diner and I will never stop saying thank you and celebrating this story and this team and this cast and band and crew in every […]

todayApril 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%