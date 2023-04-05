Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us top nominations for 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards

AD

On Wednesday, MTV announced the nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Top Gun: Maverick topped the competition with six.

On the TV side, Stranger Things and The Last of Us matched that, tying with six nominations apiece.

On the unscripted side, there was a four-way tie with two each for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

Fans can vote for their faves between now and April 16 at 6 p.m. ET at vote.mtv.com.

The show will air live on May 7 from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET.

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler – Elvis

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink – Stranger Things

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building BEST HERO

Diego Luna – Andor

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear BEST KISS

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

