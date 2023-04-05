Tornado live updates: Fatalities reported in Missouri as threat torments US

AD

(NEW YORK) — Communities across the United States — from small towns to big cities — were on alert for tornadoes on Wednesday, as a major storm system sweeps through areas still reeling from devastating twisters.

On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. The cities of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Detroit were included in the watch areas, where forecasters said conditions will be favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. People were warned to seek shelter.

As the storm continues to move east, severe weather is in the forecast for a vast area — from western Texas to western New York. Cities in the bull’s-eye for damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes on Wednesday include Memphis, Louisville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland, according to the latest forecast.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Apr 05, 11:01 AM EDT

Tornado watch issued for Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Louisville

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several regions under threat of severe storms on Wednesday.

Included in the advisory are central and southern Indiana, north-central Kentucky and southwest Ohio. The formation of tornadoes could be “likely” in cities like Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Louisville, according to the NWS.

The threats include “widespread” damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, the advisory states.

The tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. ET.

Apr 05, 10:54 AM EDT

Multiple fatalities reported in Missouri’s Bollinger County

An unspecified number of injuries and fatalities have been confirmed in Missouri’s Bollinger County after a tornado hit the Glenallen area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At least nine other tornadoes had already been reported across Iowa and Illinois, including a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” that touched down near Canton, Illinois, on Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will visit hard-hit Bollinger County.

Parson will “assess damage and learn what resources will be needed during recovery” in the rural county in the state’s southeast, he said in a tweet.

“We appreciate the work of our first responders and the many neighbors who reached out to help their neighbors, and our prayers are with the loved ones of those who were killed in the storms,” the governor said.

Apr 05, 10:54 AM EDT

Parts of 8 states on alert for tornadoes

Parts of eight states — Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio — are on alert for tornadoes Wednesday as a major storm sweeps through areas already reeling from devastating twisters.

As the storm continues to move east, severe weather is in the forecast for a vast area from western Texas to western New York.

The forecast comes just days after a powerful storm system unleashed violent tornadoes and severe thunderstorms across the country, killing at least 32 people and leaving thousands without power.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least 81 tornadoes touched down in 14 states on March 31 and April 1. It was the largest single tornado outbreak to hit the U.S. in a year, since the one that spawned 140 twisters in southeastern states — from Texas to Maryland — on April 12-13, 2020.