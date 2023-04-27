AD
Uncategorized

Tucker Carlson breaks his silence with viral video tweet

todayApril 27, 2023

Background
After his surprise ousting at Fox News, Tucker Carlson addressed his fans in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday night that has gone viral.

Sitting at his home studio, wearing a suit and tie, Carlson opened by noting, “One of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country…people who really care about what’s true…So that’s heartening.

He continues, “The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing…Trust me, as someone who has participated in them.”

Seemingly hinting at grist for a future platform, Carlson added, “And yet at the same time…the topics that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all: War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, natural resources…Debates like that are not permitted in American media.”

He expressed, “Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them. And they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly, the United States look very much like a one-party state.”

Calmly taking “the liars” to task, Tucker added, “Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some, and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

The tweet from who was, until his exit Monday, the host of the highest-rated cable news program on television, drew equally impressive numbers on Twitter: It’s been viewed more than 44.6 million times and counting, and liked nearly 650,000 times.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Irvo Otieno prosecutor seeks one trial for 10 defendants in his killing

(NEW YORK) -- The prosecutor in the Irvo Otieno case on Wednesday filed a motion seeking one trial for all 10 people accused in Otieno's killing in Virginia in March. Otieno, a Richmond resident, died in police custody after he was held down by seven Henrico County, Virginia, sheriff's deputies and three hospital employees for about 12 minutes, according to Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth's attorney for Dinwiddie County. The […]

todayApril 27, 2023

