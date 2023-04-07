Twisted Sister to reunite for 2024 political rallies

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Twisted Sister reunited earlier this year for their Heavy Metal Hall of Fame induction, and it may not be the last time we see them perform together.

Frontman Dee Snider, who was just revealed to be The Doll on The Masked Singer, says he expects to reunite with his bandmates in conjunction with the 2024 elections — especially since politicians keep using their song “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” but not in the way it was intended.

“Next year, you’re gonna see some Twisted Sister reunions at different political rallies that need our support,” Snider tells Yahoo! Entertainment. “The band has a concern that the song is being co-opted by the extreme right … and we want to make sure that people still know it’s a song for everybody and it does not represent that selfish micro group.”

He adds, “It is really for the mass people, the moderate people, the people that just want to live their lives, be themselves, and not have people tell ’em they can’t be themselves.”

Snider, who was known to wear makeup as part of his Twisted Sister stage getup, is particularly upset about some of the drag bans that are being passed across the country.

“My band would not be allowed to perform in Texas,” he says, because of the band’s makeup wearing. “So, do I stand with the [LGBTQ+/drag] community? 100%.”

He’s also noted that he’d be more than happy for the LGBTQ+ and drag communities to use his song. “I’m very in favor of free expression on every level,” he says. “And I will stand with the community, if they ask me to stand with them. I am with them.”