AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Twisted Sister to reunite for 2024 political rallies

todayApril 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Twisted Sister reunited earlier this year for their Heavy Metal Hall of Fame induction, and it may not be the last time we see them perform together.

Frontman Dee Snider, who was just revealed to be The Doll on The Masked Singer, says he expects to reunite with his bandmates in conjunction with the 2024 elections — especially since politicians keep using their song “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” but not in the way it was intended.

“Next year, you’re gonna see some Twisted Sister reunions at different political rallies that need our support,” Snider tells Yahoo! Entertainment. “The band has a concern that the song is being co-opted by the extreme right … and we want to make sure that people still know it’s a song for everybody and it does not represent that selfish micro group.”

He adds, “It is really for the mass people, the moderate people, the people that just want to live their lives, be themselves, and not have people tell ’em they can’t be themselves.”

Snider, who was known to wear makeup as part of his Twisted Sister stage getup, is particularly upset about some of the drag bans that are being passed across the country.

“My band would not be allowed to perform in Texas,” he says, because of the band’s makeup wearing. “So, do I stand with the [LGBTQ+/drag] community? 100%.”

He’s also noted that he’d be more than happy for the LGBTQ+ and drag communities to use his song. “I’m very in favor of free expression on every level,” he says. “And I will stand with the community, if they ask me to stand with them. I am with them.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

3-new-‘star-wars’-films-announced,-including-daisy-ridley’s-return-as-rey
insert_link

Entertainment News

3 new ‘Star Wars’ films announced, including Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey

Lucasfilm After Star Wars left the big screen in 2019 with the finale of the divisive Star Wars "sequel trilogy," Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, it was announced Friday one of the sequel stars will be returning. At Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced one of the first three new Star Wars films to head back to theaters will center on Daisy Ridley's Rey. After […]

todayApril 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%