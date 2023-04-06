AD
Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider revealed as The Doll on ‘The Masked Singer’

April 6, 2023

Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC

Rock fans saw a familiar face on this week’s episode of Fox’s The Masked Singer. Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider was revealed to be The Doll, donning a costume that included a purple sparkly dress and heels.  

“Let me tell you, Gene Simmons, Iggy Pop, no one can work pumps like I did,” Snider said after his unmasking, “and by the way ladies, it’s like riding a bike. I wore them in the ’70s and it all came back to me once I put it on.” 

He ended his appearance by treating the audience to an impromptu performance of the Twisted Sister classic “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snider revealed he was pretty surprised to get the boot from the show, especially since he says Vegas had him as an odds on favorite to be in the top three. 

“Quite honestly I was shocked when they said my name,” he says. “I don’t know who the other performers are, but I heard them rehearsing and I wasn’t too impressed. And the audience response to me was huge. So I was like, what?!” 

He adds, “I thought I was gonna go all the way. You should have heard my [version of] ‘The Final Countdown.’ We were already rehearsing the next show. I crushed ‘The Final Countdown,’ but I never got to sing it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

