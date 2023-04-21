AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Twitter removes blue check marks from legacy verified accounts

todayApril 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Twitter on Thursday began removing blue check marks from legacy verified accounts.

Elon Musk, the CEO of the social media platform, had announced earlier this month that the checks marks would be taken down on April 20.

Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023

The blue check marks were used to make sure that accounts of notable people or organizations were actually being run by those people or groups.

Now, the verification symbol is going to cost users $8 a month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘the-price-is-right’-starting-pet-adoption-week-on-monday
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘The Price is Right’ starting Pet Adoption Week on Monday

L-R Carey, Clifton -- CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. The longest-running game show on TV, The Price is Right, is going to the dogs ... and cats starting on Monday, April 24. Host Drew Carey and stars from CBS shows will be promoting the importance of pet adoption on every show through April 28. On Monday, The Young and the Restless stars Tracey Bregman and Christian LeBlanc will showcase a […]

todayApril 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%