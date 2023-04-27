Vince Neil and Kip Winger set for new AXS TV competition series ‘Banded’

Banded/AXS TV

Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil and Kip Winger are among the rock stars taking part in AXS TV’s new music competition series Banded, which debuts May 13 at 9 p.m.

The show, hosted by Brandon Jenner, with American Idol finalist Didi Benami serving as co-host, will see 25 artists who can play, write and sing broken up into five new multiple-genre bands, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the art of creating music. The eight-episode show will see the bands guided by a group of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated songwriters, producers and artists, culminating in a battle of the bands featuring newly created material.

The show will feature a host of well-known musicians and industry insiders each week, who’ll serve as mentors and guest judges: Neil and Winger, along with Vans Warped Tour creator Kevin Lyman, drummer Mark Schulman, country star Steve Azar and others.

More info on the show can be found at bandedtv.com.