Vince Neil and Kip Winger set for new AXS TV competition series ‘Banded’

todayApril 27, 2023

Banded/AXS TV

Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil and Kip Winger are among the rock stars taking part in AXS TV’s new music competition series Banded, which debuts May 13 at 9 p.m. 

The show, hosted by Brandon Jenner, with American Idol finalist Didi Benami serving as co-host, will see 25 artists who can play, write and sing broken up into five new multiple-genre bands, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the art of creating music. The eight-episode show will see the bands guided by a group of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated songwriters, producers and artists, culminating in a battle of the bands featuring newly created material.

The show will feature a host of well-known musicians and industry insiders each week, who’ll serve as mentors and guest judges: Neil and Winger, along with Vans Warped Tour creator Kevin Lyman, drummer Mark Schulman, country star Steve Azar and others.

More info on the show can be found at bandedtv.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

