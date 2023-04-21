AD
Mike FM Music News

Watch Andy Grammer surprise fan at her apartment and serenade her

todayApril 21, 2023

Giant Soul Records LLC/S-Curve Records

Andy Grammer’s the Uber of pop stars: He’ll deliver his songs right to your door.

Andy posted footage on his socials of himself showing up at the apartment of a fan in New York City, who starts crying as soon as she opens the door and sees him. He explains that he asked fans to tell him about someone who saved their life and the woman’s friend, who’s also on hand, had said it was her.

The friend tells Andy, “It’s been a rough two years, but she’s always had my back.” The friend notes that when her mom got diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, “It was a whirlwind, but she never left my side.”

Andy then sings an acoustic version of his hit “Saved My Life” for the two women. The one whose apartment they’re in cries and tells him, “Oh my God, I still can’t believe it’s real. Thank you so much!”

Rolling up and crying with fans in NYC,” Andy captioned the video. “Creating the space to hear the intimate stories and then share music and connect with each other is what fills me up. I have the most incredible, sincere, open-hearted fans in the world.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

