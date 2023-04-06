AD
Watch Lauren Daigle get all her flowers in video for “Thank God for You”

todayApril 6, 2023

Background
GARRETT LOBAUGH

Lauren Daigle has released the official video for her new single “Thank God I Do.”

Shot in her hometown of New Orleans, the colorful and vibrant video shows Lauren wearing an outlandishly multicolored top covered by a blue ruffled jumper; she has what looks like an entire bouquet of flowers in her hair.

As she sings the song while sitting on the front porch of a house covered with plants and flowers, we see musicians playing along with her in a flower-covered room.  As she walks down the street, the clip ends with a shot of a stop sign, also covered with plants and flowers.

“Thank God I Do” is from Lauren’s upcoming self-titled album, which is itself the first part of a two-part release of 10 songs each. The first part comes out May 12; the second part arrives in the fall.

Lauren’s upcoming Kaleidoscope Tour is set to kick off September 6 in Memphis, Tennessee, making stops in 30 cities before wrapping December 9 in Greenville, South Carolina. Tickets are on sale now at LaurenDaigle.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

