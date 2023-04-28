AD
Entertainment News

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

April 28, 2023

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Sweet Tooth: Gus and the hybrids are held captive by the Last Men while searching for a cure to the Sick in season 2 of Sweet Tooth.

John Mulaney: “Baby J: After an intervention and a stint in rehab, John Mulaney‘s got a lot to cover in his latest return to the stage. 

The Nurse: A new nurse becomes suspicious of her colleague, believing they may be responsible for a series of patient deaths in this new crime drama. 

Hulu

Saint X: Check out the series Saint X — it’s based on the popular novel and follows the traumatic ripple effect of a young woman’s untimely death.

Sam: A Saxon: Based on the true story of Samuel Meffire, the first black policeman in East Germany, this new limited series follows his dramatic rise and fall.

Disney+

Peter Pan and Wendy: Over on Disney+, take the second star to the right and stream Peter Pan and Wendy, the new adaptation of the classic story about the boy who never grows up.

HBO Max 

Love & Death: On HBO Max, Elizabeth Olsen stars in the limited series Love & Death, all about the fascinating and disturbing story of Betty Gore’s murder.

Prime Video 

Citadel: On Prime Video, two spies who had their minds erased reteam to save the world in the series Citadel.

Paramount+ 

Fatal Attraction: Over on Paramount+, watch the new series Fatal Attraction, based on the acclaimed ‘80s film of the same name.

MTV’s Family Legacy: This new series takes a look at some of the most iconic moments of legendary artists — from Diddy to *NSYNC to The Notorious B.I.G. — through the lens on their children. 

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

nashville-notes:-jonathan-hutcherson’s-“fight”-+-griffen-palmer’s-‘unlearn’
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jonathan Hutcherson's "Fight" + Griffen Palmer's 'Unlearn'

Newcomer Jonathan Hutcherson has dropped his new love song, "Fight." Penned by Jonathan, Casey Beathard and Luke Laird, Jonathan says the meaningful track is "about fighting for what's real, true, good, and right." Griffen Palmer has released his debut album, Unlearn. Out now via Big Loud Records, the 10-song collection features the thought-provoking title track and Griffen's Songland-winning track, "Second Guessing." "To me, the songs on this record are really about what it feels like to be a young person experiencing life and love for the first time and the process […]

April 28, 2023

