AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Wherever I May March: Metallica announces college & high school marching band competition

todayApril 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Calling all metalheads in marching bands.

Metallica has announced a competition for college and high school marching bands to see who can put their best twist on the metal legends’ discography.

The contest is divided between college Division 1 and Division 2 and 3, and high school. Metallica themselves will pick a winner in each category from five finalists chosen by a professional judging panel. A popular vote will also determine a “fan favorite” winner across college as a whole and high school.

The winner in each category will receive between $10,000 and $75,000 in musical instruments and equipment, depending on the division.

Interested ensembles can enter now via MetallicaMarchingBand.com and receive sheet music to songs including “Enter Sandman,” “Master of Puppets,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and the 72 Seasons single “Lux Æterna.”

72 Seasons, the new Metallica album, drops Friday, April 14. Metallica will be celebrating the record’s arrival with a weeklong residency on ABC’s ﻿Jimmy Kimmel Live!﻿ beginning on Monday, April 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

john-regan,-bassist-who-worked-with-ace-frehley-and-peter-frampton,-dies-at-71
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

John Regan, bassist who worked with Ace Frehley and Peter Frampton, dies at 71

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image John Regan, a bass player who worked with Ace Frehley, Peter Frampton and others, passed away at the age of 71. Consequence reports that news of his death was confirmed by his wife, Cathy, in a post on a friend’s Facebook page.  Regan played in Frehley’s group Frehley’s Comet from 1984 to 1990. He also toured with Frampton and appeared on several of his albums, including 1980's Rise Up and 1981's Breaking All The Rules. Frampton […]

todayApril 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%