Wherever I May March: Metallica announces college & high school marching band competition

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Calling all metalheads in marching bands.

Metallica has announced a competition for college and high school marching bands to see who can put their best twist on the metal legends’ discography.

The contest is divided between college Division 1 and Division 2 and 3, and high school. Metallica themselves will pick a winner in each category from five finalists chosen by a professional judging panel. A popular vote will also determine a “fan favorite” winner across college as a whole and high school.

The winner in each category will receive between $10,000 and $75,000 in musical instruments and equipment, depending on the division.

Interested ensembles can enter now via MetallicaMarchingBand.com and receive sheet music to songs including “Enter Sandman,” “Master of Puppets,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and the 72 Seasons single “Lux Æterna.”

72 Seasons, the new Metallica album, drops Friday, April 14. Metallica will be celebrating the record’s arrival with a weeklong residency on ABC’s ﻿Jimmy Kimmel Live!﻿ beginning on Monday, April 10.