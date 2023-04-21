With 1 week to go, Warren Zevon, Iron Maiden & Soundgarden make top 5 of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

There’s only a week left to go in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote, and it looks like some artists need to get a boost before voting closes.

Only the top five artists selected by the public will be considered part of the Fan’s Ballot. As of Friday, April 21, only three rock artists land in that category: Warren Zevon at three with over 572,000 votes, Iron Maiden at four with over 404,000 and Soundgarden at five with over 381,000 votes.

The artist currently leading this year’s list is George Michael, with over 911,000 votes, followed by Cyndi Lauper with 826,000 votes.

Nominees needing help to jump up the list include Rage Against the Machine, Joy Division/New Order, The White Stripes, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest.

But there’s still time to make your voice heard. Voting is open until April 28. To cast your vote go to vote.rockhall.com.