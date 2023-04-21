AD
Mike FM Music News

With a week to go, Cyndi Lauper and George Michael lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote

todayApril 21, 2023

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

There’s only a week left to go in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote, and things are looking good for George Michael and Cyndi Lauper.

Michael and Lauper, who rose to fame in the ’80s, lead this year’s voting as of Friday, April 21, with Michael nabbing over 911,000 votes to lead the list, and Lauper just behind him with 826,000 votes. 

Among the other nominees, Warren Zevon is in third with over 572,000 votes, while just out of the top five are Willie Nelson with over 372,000, Kate Bush with over 314,000, Sheryl Crow with over 301,000 and The Spinners with over 276,000.

Other nominees this year include Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, Joy Division/New Order, The White Stripes, Iron Maiden, Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest.

Only the top five artists selected by the public will be considered part of the Fan’s Ballot, but there’s still time to make your voice heard. Voting is open until April 28. To cast your vote go to vote.rockhall.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

