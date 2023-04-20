AD
Women’s Golf Finishes 5th at SCAC Golf Championship

todayApril 20, 2023

KERRVILLE, TXThe Schreiner University Women’s Golf team wrapped up their season with a 5th place finish at the 2023 SCAC Women’s Golf Championship held at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville, Texas.

Making up the six person lineup for Schreiner was:

  1. Emmie Rhude
  2. Sara Salido
  3. Lauren Alfaro
  4. Natali Ramirez
  5. Cecilia Velasquez
  6. Leanna Galindo

After two rounds of competition, the Mountaineers finished in 5th place with a total team score of 714.

On the individual level, Schreiner finished with two players placing in the top 20. Emmie Rhude finished tied for 11th place with a total score of 168 (83, 85), and Sara Salido finished tied for 19th place with a total score of 174 (84, 90).

After the final round concluded, Emmie Rhude was honored with a selection to the Women’s Golf ALL-SCAC 2nd team. 

Written by: Schreiner University

