Women’s Golf Finishes 5th at SCAC Golf Championship

Florida hit with gas shortage after severe weather, panic buying
(MIAMI) -- Weather-related delays and panic-buying have led to a gas shortage in South Florida. Over 55% of gas stations in Miami/Fort Lauderdale and over 34% of gas stations in West Palm Beach were without fuel as of Thursday morning, according to GasBuddy, a gas-tracking database. "We ask that you please only purchase gas when you absolutely need it," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a news conference Wednesday […]