Rev Rock Report

Yes shares second single from upcoming ‘Mirror To The Sky; album

todayApril 26, 2023

InsideOutMusic/Sony Music

Yes is giving fans another taste of their upcoming album. The band, currently made up of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen, just released the new tune “All Connected,” the second single they’ve shared from their upcoming album, Mirror To The Sky, which drops May 19.

“The initial idea came from a musical sketch I’d created using the idea of our ‘connectivity’ in regard to communications in the modern age,” Sherwood shares. “It’s very exciting to know Yes are maintaining that edge and energy we all know and love.”

He added, “This track is firing on all cylinders. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did creating it.” 

Mirror to the Sky is available for preorder now and comes in a variety of formats, including a limited deluxe box set, featuring transparent electric blue double vinyl, two CDs and a Blu-ray, with a 36-page hardcover book, a poster and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

