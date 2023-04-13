AD
Yet another college adds a Taylor Swift class to its curriculum

todayApril 13, 2023

ABC

If you’re a college or university and you don’t have a Taylor Swift class, are you even a school, bro?

The Boston Globe reports that Boston’s Berklee College of Music is the latest institute of higher education to add a class on Taylor Swift to its curriculum. In this case, though, it makes a lot of sense, considering Berklee is a school specifically for musicians. The course, Songs of Taylor Swift, will analyze her “lyrical and compositional choices,” the paper reports.

According to the course description, per the Globe, students will learn how “Swift creates musical hooks, writes a chorus, composes a bridge, and how she uses rhythm, harmony, melody, metaphor, and storytelling to write compelling and global hit songs.” Taylor’s musical evolution across her 10 albums will also be examined.

Among the other schools that offer Taylor-themed courses: New York UniversityStanford University and the University of Texas at Austin.

Since the course isn’t being offered until next semester, perhaps Taylor can stop by and approve the syllabus when she’s in the area May 19, 20 and 21 to perform at Gillette Stadium on her Eras Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

