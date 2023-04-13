AD
Entertainment News

“You are a joke”: Check out Pete Davidson in the trailer for semi-autobiographical ‘Bupkis’

todayApril 13, 2023

Background
L-R Davidson, Cannavale — Peacock/Karolina Wojtasik

(NOTE LANGUAGE) “Your life is fascinating. I don’t know what it’s like to live it, but … do we have fun watching it,” John Mulaney tells Pete Davidson in the new trailer to the latter’s semi-autobiographical Peacock comedy series Bupkis.

Set to My Chemical Romance‘s “Welcome to the Black Parade,” the snippet opens with the former SNL star confessing to his grandfather, played by Oscar winner Joe Pesci, that he’d been Googling himself. “People think that I’m a joke.”

“That’s because you are a joke,” Pesci warns him.

The show, said to contain “absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” also stars Emmy winner Edie Falco as Pete’s mom, trying, as the rest of his family is, to get him on the straight and narrow.

Pete apparently skirts the line between sobriety and sanity in the clip, with his well-advertised reputation as a ladies man getting a mention. “Every guy fantasizes about having your life. That’s why we all hate you,” Bobby Cannavale expresses as his Uncle Tommy. 

Later, both Ray Romano and Jon Stewart separately make mention of Davidson’s rumored endowment, with the former directly referring to it and calling Pete “P**** Thanos.”

Other faces that pop up in the trailer include co-stars Simon Rex, and Pete’s latest rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, as well as comic Dave Attell, Charlie Day and former Vice President Al Gore.

The show debuts on Peacock May 4, two days before Davidson returns to Saturday Night Live as host.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Entertainment News

Netflix nets Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington for adaptation of hit Broadway play ‘The Piano Lesson’

Courtesy Netflix If you didn't get to see Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington on Broadway in their acclaimed turns in The Piano Lesson, you're in luck. Netflix has announced it is bringing a film adaptation of the August Wilson play to the streaming service, co-produced by John David's Broadway vet dad, Oscar winner Denzel Washington. The production will also star Justice League's Ray Fisher, Till's Danielle Deadwyler, Straight Outta Compton's Corey Hawkins and Michael Potts, who appeared in the Netflix adaptation of another August […]

