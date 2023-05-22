AD
Buck Country Music News

11 weeks later, Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ is still number one

todayMay 22, 2023

Background
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen‘s latest album, One Thing at a Time﻿, has topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for 11 weeks in a row.

According to Billboard, Morgan’s One Thing at a Time is the first album to claim the number one spot for its first 11 weeks since Whitney Houston‘s Whitney dominated during its initial 11 weeks in 1987.

Additionally, One Thing at a Time has now spent the most consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart since the Titanic soundtrack ruled at number one for a straight 16 weeks from January to May 1998.

Morgan’s expansive 36-song record includes “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know,” “Last Night” and its title track, which serves as Morgan’s latest single.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

Similar posts

