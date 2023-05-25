AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

12-year-old girl saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning

todayMay 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — A 12-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero for saving her family as authorities said carbon monoxide was filling their home in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jaziyah Parker knew something wasn’t right when her mother and younger brother began passing out.

She called 911 and quickly asked for help.

“Something wrong with my mama. Can you hurry up and come?” Jaziyah can be heard asking the dispatcher in a recording released by the department.

The fire department said in a statement to ABC News that if Jaziyah hadn’t made the crucial call, her entire family wouldn’t be alive today.

“At first, they were acting normal and when I came back to my room, they started screaming and throwing up and stuff and they started to pass out,” Jaziyah recalled.

Accidental carbon monoxide poisoning causes at least 430 deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Carbon monoxide can be very dangerous because it is invisible, has no smell or taste and it’s hard to detect.

With Jaziyah’s family, firefighters say the family accidentally left their car running in the garage.

“When a car is running in an enclosed environment, this is why people are more at risk of carbon monoxide exposure,” emergency medicine physician and medical toxicologist Dr. Stephanie Widmer explained to “Good Morning America.”

“Realizing [carbon monoxide poisoning is] what’s going on is something that’s very difficult. So that’s why carbon monoxide detectors are vital. They’re so important,” Widmer said.

The city of Forth Worth honored Jaziyah on Tuesday for her quick thinking and bravery.

“I’m the one who is supposed to protect [my children],” Jaziyah’s mother, Ariel Mitchell, said on Tuesday. “It’s like I was the one getting protected by them.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

desantis-pac-senior-adviser-—-and-trump-—-golf-at-same-controversial-liv-tournament
insert_link

National News

DeSantis PAC senior adviser — and Trump — golf at same controversial LIV tournament

(STERLING, Va.) -- A senior adviser to the super PAC backing Gov. Ron DeSantis for president participated Thursday in a LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, along with the Florida governor's 2024 rival, former President Donald Trump. Phil Cox, who serves as a senior adviser to Never Back Down super PAC, and who also advised the governor during his successful 2020 reelection bid, teed off […]

todayMay 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%