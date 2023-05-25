AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

17-year-old suspect arrested after Los Angeles bus driver stabbed in ‘heinous act’

todayMay 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
kali9/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a Los Angeles Metro Bus operator multiple times, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

A male suspect boarded the bus in Woodland Hills Wednesday evening and began arguing with the driver before stabbing him, Metro Los Angeles said on Twitter.

“The bus driver and the suspect exited the bus and continued the argument, at which time the suspect produced a knife (or sharp object) and stabbed the bus driver multiple times,” police said in a press release.

The suspect then fled on foot near Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, officials said.

L.A. Police Department officers began a grid search of the area, chief Michel Moore said, adding that the department “has mustered a number of night watch detectives and uniform personnel to investigate this senseless attack.”

Police officials released a statement with images of the suspect.

On Thursday, Moore announced that the suspect has been identified and a 17-year-old has been taken into custody. The suspect is not being publicly identified at this time because he is a juvenile, Moore said.

Moore praised the community for tips leading to the suspect’s arrest “who came together recognizing that this type of attack could not go unaddressed.”

Moore said police are investigating the suspect’s background in an attempt to find a motive for what he called a “horrific,” “vicious” and “unprovoked” attack.

The bus driver remains in “extremely” critical condition, Moore said Thursday.

“This heinous act of violence is horrific and the harm done to one of our Metro drivers is tragic. I join the entire city family in praying for him tonight, and my heart also goes out to his family,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

how-tiger-conservation-in-india-may-be-helping-to-mitigate-climate-change
insert_link

National News

How tiger conservation in India may be helping to mitigate climate change

(NEW YORK) -- The tiger conservation efforts in Asia have been so successful that they had an unintended -- and equally beneficial -- consequence of preventing further some greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere, a new study finds. Enhanced protection of Indian forests for tiger conservation has prevented 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions as a result of averted forest loss, according to a paper published Thursday in […]

todayMay 25, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

The military “hits close to home” for Jordan Davis

Nathan Congleton/NBC Jordan Davis has a great deal of gratitude for the men and women who serve our country. After all, he's witnessed the selfless sacrifices made by some of his family members. "You know, both my grandparents were in the service; my cousin was also a Marine, so the military hits close to home," shares Jordan. […]

todayMay 25, 2023

AD
0%