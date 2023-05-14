AD
National News

2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Yuma, Arizona, gathering: Police

todayMay 14, 2023

(YUMA, Ariz.) — At least seven people were shot, two fatally, during a gathering in Yuma, Arizona, late Saturday, police said.

No suspects were in custody Sunday as investigators worked to identify the person or persons who committed the deadly act, police officials said. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, police said.

The shooting unfolded just before 11 p.m. in a residential neighborhood southeast of downtown Yuma, said Lt. Craig Johnson of the Yuma Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene found several people injured, Johnson said.

Several off-duty law enforcement officers were in the area when the gunfire erupted and quickly responded to assist with this incident, police officials said in a statement released Sunday.

A 19-year-old man found gravely wounded at the scene, was taken to a hospital by private car prior to police arriving, authorities said. The teenager was pronounced dead at Yuma Regional Medical Center a short time after being taken there, police said.

A 20-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and taken by the Yuma Fire Department to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center before being flown to a trauma center in Phoenix more than 200 miles away, officials said.

Four other teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to 19, were being treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Despite the suspect or suspects remaining on the loose Sunday, Johnson said there was no credible ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Written by: ABC News

