National News

2 inmates, including man convicted of double murder, escape Ohio prison

todayMay 23, 2023

Background
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

(OHIO) — Two inmates, including one convicted of murdering two people, have escaped from an Ohio prison, authorities said.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Tuesday to “be aware and use caution” after the two men escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima.

“If you see either inmate please DO NOT APPROACH,” the sheriff’s office said on social media. “Immediately call 911.”

The inmates were identified by the sheriff’s office as Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47.

Gillespie was convicted of murdering a man and woman in 2016 and sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction online records. He is described by authorities as being 200 pounds and bald with blue eyes.

Lee was convicted in 2021 of charges including burglary, safecracking and breaking and entering and was serving at least 20 years in prison, state records show. He is described by authorities as being 300 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

No other information was immediately available on the escape.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

