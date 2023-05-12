AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

2014 Shawn Mendes single to appear in upcoming 3D animated film ‘Butterfly Tale’

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Robert Schlesinger/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Shawn Mendes‘ original music was featured in the movie Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, for which he also voiced the main character, last year. Now, another Shawn song will appear in yet another family-friendly film.

Variety reports that Shawn’s song “Something Big” will be part of an upcoming 3D animated movie called Butterfly Tale. It’s about Patrick, a one-winged monarch butterfly who “becomes an unlikely hero” by “facing his fear and embracing his uniqueness.” Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany voices one of the characters.

“Something Big” was the second single from Shawn’s 2015 debut album, Handwritten; it was originally released in November 2014.

It’s not clear when the movie will be released; it’s being shopped at the Cannes Film Market in France next week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘rolling-stone’-article-claiming-‘the-kelly-clarkson-show’-is-“toxic”-isn’t-true,-says-rep
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

‘Rolling Stone’ article claiming ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is “toxic” isn’t true, says rep

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal Rolling Stone recently published an article claiming that The Weeknd's upcoming HBO series The Idol is "twisted torture porn." Now, it's published an article alleging that The Kelly Clarkson Show is "toxic behind the scenes." To be clear, Kelly is not responsible for the alleged "toxic" behavior, according to the article, and is described as likely being unaware of it. Instead, 11 current and former employees blame several producers, […]

todayMay 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%