AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

2023 ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson, HARDY win big; Chris Stapleton nabs Entertainer of the Year

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Academy of Country Music

Airing on Prime Video and hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks from Frisco, TX Thursday night, the 2023 ACM Awards got the night’s celebration of country music started with Keith Urban and his ever-fitting track “Texas Time.”

The party didn’t stop there, with other country legends and stars taking their turn to perform for the live and virtual audiences. Jo Dee Messina and Cole Swindell teamed up for “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” Kane Brown sang “Bury Me in Georgia,” and Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood paired together for “X’s and O’s” and “She’s in Love with the Boy.”

Also hitting the stage was pop star Ed Sheeran, who was joined by Luke Combs to sing “Life Goes On.” Miranda Lambert, Bailey ZimmermanCody Johnson, the husband and wife duo The War and Treaty, Jelly Roll, and Jason Aldean also each had a turn to show off their skills. 

When it comes to awards, Lainey Wilson and HARDY tied with four wins each, two of those came from their track “wait in the truck.” Wilson also took home Female Artist of the year and HARDY Artist-Songwriter of the Year. Swindell followed, nabbing three ACM awards, including for his song “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”

The coveted Entertainer of the Year award went to Chris Stapleton.

Closing out the show with a bang, Parton debuted the highly anticipated lead single, “World on Fire,” from her forthcoming, first-ever rock album, titled Rockstar. The album, which won’t be available until November 17, is available to pre-order now. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

youtuber-trevor-jacob-to-plead-guilty-in-federal-plane-crash-case
insert_link

National News

YouTuber Trevor Jacob to plead guilty in federal plane crash case

(LOS ANGELES) -- YouTuber Trevor Jacob has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a 2021 plane crash in California that the Federal Aviation Administration has claimed the pilot purposely caused, court documents show. The charge -- destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation -- carries up to a 20-year prison sentence. A plea agreement was filed on Wednesday, court records show. Jacob is […]

todayMay 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%