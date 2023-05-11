AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

2023 ACM Awards: The winners

todayMay 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Academy of Country Music

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streamed live on Prime Video Thursday night from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Here are the winners in the main categories:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

SONG OF THE YEAR

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“Wait in the Truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

HARDY

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Wait in the Truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

family-of-lachelle-jordan-urges-public-for-help-after-she-goes-missing-before-rape-trial-testimony
insert_link

National News

Family of Lachelle Jordan urges public for help after she goes missing before rape trial testimony

(CLEVELAND) -- The family of Lachelle Jordan, a Cleveland woman who has been missing since Saturday, urged the public to help in the search for the EMT worker, who shared that she was being stalked before her disappearance. "We're here to talk about the love of a family for a daughter who is missing," Lachelle Jordan's father, Joseph Jordan, told reporters during a press conference on Thursday afternoon outside the Cleveland […]

todayMay 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%