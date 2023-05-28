AD
National News

3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at biker rally in Red River, New Mexico

todayMay 28, 2023

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(RED ROCK, N.M.) — Three people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally in Red Rock, New Mexico, police said.

“The scene is secure, no ongoing threat to public safety,” New Mexico State Police said on Twitter.

One of the people injured in the shooting was airlifted to a hospital in Denver, authorities said. Police officers responded to “secure” two other hospitals, Holy Cross Medical Center and at The University of New Mexico Hospital, where injured people were being treated, State Police said.

As many as 28,000 bikers were expected to arrive in Red River this weekend for the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, an annual event with live music.

Bikers from “all different backgrounds line Main Street for one crazy party,” according to the town’s website.

Officials in nearby Taos put in place an emergency curfew beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday. All alcohol sales were to be stopped during the emergency proclamation, which was posted on the town’s Facebook page.

“NMSP request the public to avoid Red River as we conduct our investigation,” State Police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was responding to help State Police with the investigation, the Phoenix Field Division said on Twitter.

Police updated the number of deaths to three in a statement on Twitter early on Sunday morning, revising an earlier statement saying two people had died.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

