4-month-old migrant girl dies at New York City hotel: Police

(NEW YORK) — A 4-month-old girl has died at a New York City hotel being used to house asylum-seekers, police said.

The baby, who a police official said was a member of a migrant family, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the Stewart Hotel in Midtown at 7:32 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

She was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

There is no apparent criminality but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, according to police.

The Stewart Hotel, which was being used as a New York City Department of Social Services emergency shelter, was transitioned into a migrant shelter in November.