AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

4-month-old migrant girl dies at New York City hotel: Police

todayMay 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 4-month-old girl has died at a New York City hotel being used to house asylum-seekers, police said.

The baby, who a police official said was a member of a migrant family, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the Stewart Hotel in Midtown at 7:32 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

She was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

There is no apparent criminality but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, according to police.

The Stewart Hotel, which was being used as a New York City Department of Social Services emergency shelter, was transitioned into a migrant shelter in November.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

13-year-old-graduates-from-oklahoma-city-community-college-with-science-and-cybersecurity-degree
insert_link

National News

13-year-old graduates from Oklahoma City Community College with science and cybersecurity degree

(OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.) -- Elijah Muhammad has achieved something not many 13 year olds can brag about: He's a college graduate. The young teen recently walked the stage at Oklahoma City Community College after earning an associate's degree in computer science and cybersecurity. Elijah told ABC News affiliate KOCO that he also has 10 IBM certifications, one Google IT certification and is pursuing a bachelor's degree at Oklahoma State University. […]

todayMay 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%