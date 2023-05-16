AD
50th anniversary of David Bowie’s final Ziggy Stardust performance to be celebrated with movie screening

todayMay 16, 2023

July will mark the 50th anniversary of David Bowie‘s final performance as Ziggy Stardust, and the milestone is being marked at the exact location where the performance took place. 

A special world premiere screening of a restored version of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture is happening July 3 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (formerly the Odeon), the site of Bowie’s last Ziggy show on July 3, 1973.

The special showing will feature never-before-seen footage, including a previously cut performance by the late Jeff Beck. Ahead of the screening there will also be a live Q&A with some of the late rock star’s famous friends.

And for folks who can’t get there, the event will be livestreamed in theaters in the U.K. and Europe, with worldwide screenings planned throughout July.

Tickets for the world premiere screening are on sale now.

Bowie took on the fictional character of Ziggy Stardust, an androgynous alien rock star, throughout 1972 and 1973, performing as Ziggy for his concert tours of the U.K., Japan and North America. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

