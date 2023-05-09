AD
National News

6-year-old is sole survivor after family is killed in Texas mall shooting

todayMay 9, 2023

(ALLEN, Texas) — A mom, dad and 3-year-old son were all killed in this weekend’s mass shooting in Allen, Texas, officials said, with the family’s 6-year-old son the sole survivor.

The victims have been identified as Kyu Song Cho, 37, his wife Cindy Cho, 35, and their 3-year-old son, James.

The Chos, who lived in Dallas, were among the eight victims killed by a gunman who opened fire on shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.

Their 6-year-old son, William, was the only survivor of the family, according to a GoFundMe page.

James “was sweet and smart, and he was so cute,” his day care teacher, Trinity Whitley, told Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA. “And he was brilliant child. I’ve never actually met a 3-year-old that was that smart. He could read and he was writing his own name.”

“He usually wore elephant bibs and shirts,” she said. “He loved elephants.”

Kyu Cho was an immigration attorney.

He used “his own experience as an immigrant in the early 1990s with his broad range of legal skills, in order to better understand and identify with his clients and to help them with their uniquely specific immigration matters,” according to his profile on his employer’s website. “In his free time, Kyu enjoys participating in church activities, watching his two young boys grow up, and spending time with his family.”

Cindy Cho was a dentist who went by Cindy Kang at her practice.

“Our whole team loved her very much, and we are absolutely heartbroken,” said Coughlin. “Dr. Kang was the sweetest, most beautiful soul with the kindest heart. She was an outstanding dentist, mother, wife, daughter, friend, and faithful woman of God.”

“Our prayers go out to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy,” Coughlin added. “Please pray for these families.”

ABC News’ Alyssa Pone and Brandon Baur contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

