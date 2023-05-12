AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Health News

A skin patch could help treat peanut allergies in kids, trial finds

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — A patch that sits on a person’s skin could help reduce the risk of severe allergic reactions in toddlers with peanut allergies, according to the newly published results of a small clinical trial.

The results, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that toddlers who wore the patch for 22 hours a day for one year were able to tolerate the equivalent of one to four peanuts, meaning their sensitivity to peanuts had been reduced.

The phase 3 trial, led by a physician at Children’s Hospital Colorado, involved more than 300 children ages 1 to 3, all with peanut allergies.

The patch, named Viaskin, works by releasing small doses of peanut protein powder that are absorbed into the skin, thereby exposing the child to peanuts, according to DBV Technologies, the biopharmaceutical company behind Viaskin.

The Viaskin patch is designed to be switched out daily and worn between the shoulder blades.

The latest medical guidelines recommend that if a child does not have any eczema or food allergy, a parent may start exposing them to peanut-containing foods as young as 6 months of age in order to reduce the risk of developing a peanut allergy, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

Peanuts are one of the eight foods that “account for the most severe allergic reactions in the United States,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . A food allergy affects 1 in 13 children in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Dr. Matthew Greenhawt, a lead author of the trial, said in a statement released by DBV Technologies that the patch has “the potential to give new hope” to families.

“This publication shows that, if approved, the Viaskin Peanut patch has the potential to give new hope to toddlers and their families who currently have no approved treatment options and must instead rely on avoidance, which can severely impact quality of life,” Greenhawt said. “The EPITOPE data are a meaningful advancement in potentially offering the first-ever FDA approved treatment option for peanut-allergic toddlers.”

DBV said in a statement it is “advancing regulatory efforts” to get Viaskin approved for children ages 1 to 3.

People with a peanut allergy must, in most cases, avoid peanut products in their diet and carry an injectable epinephrine — also called an EpiPen — for immediate use.

There is currently not an approved treatment for children under age 4 with a peanut allergy.

In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug designed to minimize the frequency and severity of a child’s allergic reaction to peanuts.

The drug, Palforzia, is a powder that comes in the form of pull-apart capsules. The powder is emptied from the capsules at the time it is taken and mixed into a semisolid food, like applesauce or yogurt, according to the FDA.

Palforzia is taken in three phases over the course of several months.

It is currently approved only for kids ages 4 to 17 with a “confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy,” according to the FDA.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

In Brief: The CW cuts ‘Kung Fu’ and ‘The Winchesters’, and more

Fox has renewed Gordon Ramsay's cooking challenge series Next Level Chef for a third and fourth season, the network announced Thursday. The show, in which Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais recruit talented chefs and take them under their wings as they face unique cooking challenges with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar, launched its second season after this year’s Super Bowl and delivered 16.9 million viewers -- the most for any cooking show in history... The […]

todayMay 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%