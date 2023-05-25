AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford joins Godsmack for performance of “Dream On”

todayMay 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour doesn’t start until September, but guitarist Brad Whitford isn’t sitting at home waiting to take the stage. 

The rocker made a surprise appearance at Godsmack’s show at the Firstbank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, on Wednesday, joining the band for a rendition of the Aerosmith classic “Dream On.” A snippet of the performance can be seen on Aerosmith’s Instagram account.

“Such an incredible honor to have shared the stage with the one and only Mr. Brad Whitford of @aerosmith,” Godsmack frontman Sully Erna shared on Facebook. “We are still living out our childhood dreams and humbled every day! Thank you Brad!”

The appearance comes just a few weeks after Aerosmith announced their final tour. It’s set to kick off September 2 in Philadelphia, with dates confirmed through January 26, 2024, in Montreal. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-vision-never-dies:-dio’s-‘holy-diver’-turns-40
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The vision never dies: Dio’s ‘Holy Diver’ turns 40

Warner Records/Rhino Dio's debut album, Holy Diver, was released May 25, 1983 — 40 years ago Thursday. Ronnie James Dio founded his namesake band after his stint in Black Sabbath replacing Ozzy Osbourne. He brought along then-Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice, and they began working on a riff that would become the main guitar part of the song "Holy Diver." "That was the first inkling of a song," Appice tells ABC Audio. "I think we auditioned some guitar […]

todayMay 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%