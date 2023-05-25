Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford joins Godsmack for performance of “Dream On”

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour doesn’t start until September, but guitarist Brad Whitford isn’t sitting at home waiting to take the stage.

The rocker made a surprise appearance at Godsmack’s show at the Firstbank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, on Wednesday, joining the band for a rendition of the Aerosmith classic “Dream On.” A snippet of the performance can be seen on Aerosmith’s Instagram account.

“Such an incredible honor to have shared the stage with the one and only Mr. Brad Whitford of @aerosmith,” Godsmack frontman Sully Erna shared on Facebook. “We are still living out our childhood dreams and humbled every day! Thank you Brad!”

The appearance comes just a few weeks after Aerosmith announced their final tour. It’s set to kick off September 2 in Philadelphia, with dates confirmed through January 26, 2024, in Montreal. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.