Story courtesy of SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Aidan Warren of Schreiner University Baseball, a junior outfielder from Dripping Springs, Texas, has been named the SCAC Baseball Hitter of the Week for games played from Monday, April 24 through Sunday, April 30.

Warren had a showstopping regular season finale last weekend, leading the Mountaineers at the plate in a non-conference win over Sul Ross St. and conference series win against Dallas. Warren hit .600, going 9-for-15 with nine RBI, eight runs scored, two home runs, three doubles and two triples. In the second game last weekend he went 5-for-5 at the plate and hit one home run as well. He had an on-base percentage of .667 and registered a 1.467 slugging percentage over the four games.

