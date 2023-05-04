AD
Aidan Warren Named to D3Baseball.com Team of the Week

todayMay 4, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: Aidan Warren of Schreiner University Baseball has been named to the D3Baseball.com Team of the Week after his outstanding weekend performance against the University of Dallas.

The Team of the Week is D3baseball.com’s weekly honor roll, in its twelfth season of recognizing the top performers at each of nine positions from the previous week. Players are selected from nominations from their school’s sports information directors. This is the eleventh Team of the Week of the 2023 season.

From D3Baseball.com

“In a week where Warren hit for the cycle against the University of Dallas, he slashed .600/.667/1.467. Seven of his nine hits were of the extra base variety (three doubles, two triples, two home runs). He drove in nine and scored eight in four games.”

To view the full D3Baseball.com Team of the Week selections (Click Here)

Written by: Schreiner University

