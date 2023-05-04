Aidan Warren Named to D3Baseball.com Team of the Week

Aidan Warren Named SCAC Hitter of the Week
Story courtesy of SCAC KERRVILLE, TX: Aidan Warren of Schreiner University Baseball, a junior outfielder from Dripping Springs, Texas, has been named the SCAC Baseball Hitter of the Week for games played from Monday, April 24 through Sunday, April 30. Warren had a showstopping regular season finale last weekend, leading the Mountaineers at the plate in a non-conference win over Sul Ross St. and conference series win against Dallas. Warren hit .600, going 9-for-15 with nine RBI, eight runs scored, two home […]