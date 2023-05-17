AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Airlines prepping for busiest Memorial Day weekend since before pandemic

todayMay 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Daniel Garrido/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. airlines are gearing up for the busiest Memorial Day holiday since before the pandemic.

United Airlines said it’s preparing for its busiest Memorial Day in over a decade, expecting to carry nearly 2.9 million passengers from Thursday May 25 to Tuesday May 30.

The airline said it will see the most passengers Friday, May 26, when it expects to transport 500,000 customers.

Delta Air Lines said it’s expecting to fly 2.8 million customers over the holiday – a 17% increase from the number of passengers it flew during last year’s Memorial Day weekend.

American Airlines said it will carry more than 2.9 million customers, operating over 26,000 flights this upcoming holiday.

“The busiest airports over Memorial Day weekend will be Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles, all with more than half a million passengers departing over the weekend,” Haley Berg, economist at Hopper, said in an interview with ABC.

According to AAA, airports could see the busiest Memorial Day Weekend since 2005, with 5.4% more passengers than 2019.

“Despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing,” AAA said in a news release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

limo-company-operator-found-guilty-of-manslaughter-stemming-from-crash-that-killed-20
insert_link

National News

Limo company operator found guilty of manslaughter stemming from crash that killed 20

(SCHOHARIE, N.Y.) -- A limousine company operator was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter for a 2018 crash in upstate New York that left 20 people dead. Nauman Hussain was in charge of the day-to-day operations of Prestige Limousine when the company rented the stretch Ford Excursion SUV to a group celebrating a 30th birthday party on Oct. 6, 2018. The limo was traveling on a downhill stretch of road when it […]

todayMay 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%