Entertainment News

Alec Baldwin calls last day of ‘Rust’ filming: “Nothing less than a miracle”

todayMay 23, 2023

ABC News

Alec Baldwin marked the last day of filming on his latest film Rust on Monday with an Instagram post honoring the cast and crew.

Alongside an on-set photo of co-stars Frances Fisher and Patrick Scott McDermott, Baldwin wrote, “Last day of filming RUST in Montana. Sorry that I did not get to work with this living legend, the great @francesfisher. Patrick, I envy you.”

“It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today,” the 65-year-old actor continued. “Congratulations to Joel, Bianca, and the entire cast and crew. Nothing less than a miracle.”

The “long and difficult road” was the only oblique reference Baldwin made to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, while he was practicing using a Colt-style .45 revolver on the New Mexico set in October 2021. Director Joel Souza was also injured when a live round — instead of an inert “dummy” round that had been loaded into Baldwin’s pistol — discharged.

Prosecutors recently dropped involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor in April, after investigators reportedly found the gun that fired to be mechanically improper.

The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, whose responsibilities on set included handling of the firearms and ammunition, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, but days ago, her lawyers lobbied for the charges to be dropped. They claim the investigation was “sloppy” and the prosecutors biased.

Prosecutors found a dangerous “mix” of hundreds of dummy rounds, firing blanks, and live ammunition on the movie’s New Mexico set.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

