AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Alex Murdaugh ‘invented’ story about dogs causing housekeeper’s fatal fall at house

todayMay 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina lawyer serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son, said he “invented” the story about a dog causing his housekeeper’s fatal fall at the family’s hunting property, Moselle, in February of 2018, causing her to die, according to court documents.

The Murdaugh family’s housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died in what was initially described as a “trip and fall” accident. One of Murdaugh’s dogs got under Satterfield and caused her to fall, hitting her head, Murdaugh said at the time.

But that story turned out to be fabricated.

“No dogs were involved in the fall of Gloria Satterfield on February 2, 2018,” according to statements made by Murdaugh in court documents filed on Monday in federal court. “After Ms. Satterfield’s death, Defendant invented Ms. Satterfield’s purported 2 statement that dogs caused her fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment, and he stated that she was not on the property to perform work.”

The documents were filed as part of a lawsuit filed against Murdaugh by an insurance company accusing him of committing insurance fraud in relation to the Satterfield fall.

Murdaugh has been accused of stealing settlement money from the Satterfield children and pocketing it for himself.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

rising-teenage-equestrian-star-killed-after-horse-falls-on-her-head-in-competition
insert_link

National News

Rising teenage equestrian star killed after horse falls on her head in competition

(NEW YORK) -- An “up-and-coming” teenage equestrian has died following an accident during a competition in Florida over the weekend. The incident occurred when 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was riding Quaxx -- a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding -- and “the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall” while competing at the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I in Venice, Florida, according to the U.S. Equestrian Federation. “The fall was unrelated to a […]

todayMay 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%